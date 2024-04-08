UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.02.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

