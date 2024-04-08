BrightView’s (BV) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BV stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

