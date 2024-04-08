Truist Financial Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $52.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

VNOM stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viper Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 369,463 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Viper Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

