CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CSTR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

