CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
CSTR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
