OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

