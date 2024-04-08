StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

