PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

