Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

GLAD opened at $19.86 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

