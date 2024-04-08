Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAR. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 150.52%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 128.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 97.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

