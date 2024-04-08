Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

