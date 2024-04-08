Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $787.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

