Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

