Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $33,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock worth $1,895,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.