Evercore ISI Boosts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $8.50

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

