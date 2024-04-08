BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$124.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

TSE DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.