StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

