Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.