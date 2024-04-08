Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

