StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

