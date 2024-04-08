International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.14.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

