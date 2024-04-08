MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $28.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MVBF opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

