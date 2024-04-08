Ball (NYSE:BALL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.58.

BALL opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

