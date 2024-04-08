UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

