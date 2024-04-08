Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Conn’s Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

