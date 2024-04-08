Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

