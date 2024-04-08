Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

Get Lindsay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.