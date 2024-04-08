Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

ANF opened at $120.79 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

