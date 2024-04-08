Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONCY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

ONCY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

