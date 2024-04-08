SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

