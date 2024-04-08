Barclays Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $215.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a 12 month low of $202.18 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.