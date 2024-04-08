ARM’s (ARM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARM. New Street Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 85.78.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 124.82 on Thursday. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 82.24.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

