Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $240.00 at HSBC

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $218.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

