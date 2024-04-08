HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a $4.30 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Grab by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

