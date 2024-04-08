Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

