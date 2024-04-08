Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.54.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. Westlake has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $160.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

