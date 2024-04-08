HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.11. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 229,411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 115.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

