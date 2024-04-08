BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

