Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.10.

BATS:CBOE opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

