Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Kore Potash Trading Down 2.4 %

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kore Potash has a 52 week low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Further Reading

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. It holds a 97% interest in Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

