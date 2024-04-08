Insider Buying: Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME) Insider Purchases £31,000 in Stock

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) insider John Laycock acquired 3,100,000 shares of Empyrean Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($38,915.39).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

LON EME opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65. Empyrean Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

