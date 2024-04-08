Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

