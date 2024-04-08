Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Asensus Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 914.46%. Research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

