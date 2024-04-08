Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
Asensus Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %
Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 914.46%. Research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
