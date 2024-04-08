Raymond James Analysts Give Sernova (TSE:SVA) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Sernova (TSE:SVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Sernova has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

