TD Securities Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.35.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$48.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.97. The company has a market cap of C$26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

