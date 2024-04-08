Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$113.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.79. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$80.81 and a 1-year high of C$114.81. The company has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.