Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.97.

TSE:BNS opened at C$67.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6239067 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

