Barclays Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$182.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR opened at C$176.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

