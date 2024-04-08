AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

