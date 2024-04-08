Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.35 on Monday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

