SolarMax Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMXT) Quiet Period Set To End on April 8th

SolarMax Technology’s (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 8th. SolarMax Technology had issued 4,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
SolarMax Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ SMXT opened at $11.30 on Monday. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.86.
SolarMax Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarMax Technology
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for SolarMax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarMax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.