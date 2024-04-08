SolarMax Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMXT) Quiet Period Set To End on April 8th

SolarMax Technology’s (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 8th. SolarMax Technology had issued 4,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SMXT opened at $11.30 on Monday. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.86.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

